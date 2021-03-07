Bleacher Report was all-in on the NBA All-Star festivities last night as they held the Bleacher Report "Open Run" which featured some two-on-two basketball games featuring some of hip-hop's heavyweights. The matchup of the night was between Quavo and Jack Harlow Vs. 2 Chainz and Lil Baby. In the end, it was Harlow and Quavo who came away victorious as they made a cool $500K that will now be given to charity.

Perhaps one of the biggest highlights from the event was in the warm-up when Quavo made a free-throw while blindfolded. For some, this may not be spectacular but at the end of the day, you need a ton of awareness and feel to pull this off, which makes it a unique feat. Not to mention, basketball isn't exactly Quavo's profession.

Following the match, Harlow and Quavo basked in their own glory as they took some photos with their massive bag of money. From there, Quavo made some bold proclamations about his skill, as one should after a solid showing.

"I'm The best hip-hop basketball player in the world," Quavo said confidently. While there might be some debate about this, there is no denying just how talented the artist is.

Quavo has some stiff competition out there as the likes of Sheck Wes and J. Cole are also quite good. Hopefully, we can see some one-on-one games sooner rather than later.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings