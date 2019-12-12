Money moves come in all shapes and sizes, and Quavo recently came through with an unexpected one. Today, the Migos rapper took to Twitter to unveil his latest endeavor, serving as the producer of an upcoming horror flick called The Resort. Though ultimately revealing very little about the project itself, other than its existence, it seems as if Huncho is excited about his involvement all the same. "Wow Jus WATCH MY FIRST HORROR FILM I PRODUCED," he wrote, before teasing the movie would be "coming soon."

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

At this rate, all we can do is really speculate. For one, is The Resort set to be a big-budget endeavor, or a short-film? And who is William Meldman, the man Quavo is thanking in the announcement? Not to mention, since when is Quavo a horror movie buff? Perhaps these questions and more will soon be answered, though given the ambiguous announcement, all bets remain off for the time being.

Either way, congratulations to Quavo for securing the bag, as well as contributing further to the glorious horror cinematic canon.