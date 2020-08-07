It's not every day that Kris Jenner, the matriach of the famous Kardashian family, wishes you a happy birthday. However, when your son is a globally-known rapper, he can definitely pull some strings and make it happen.

Quavo just shared a bunch of amazing moments from his mother's birthday party, posting them to Instagram and showing off the personalized message that Kris Jenner sent to his mom.

"Happy birthday Mama Huncho," says Kris in the video. "I hope you have a magical day and wishing you lots of love and blessings. Happy birthday, Edna."

A message from Kris Jenner isn't the only thing that Quavo got for his mom though. He had to show out with some extravagant gifts too. In addition to the $50,000 Hermes cake that was custom-made for the party, the Migos rapper also bought two Birkin bags, which are the most exclusive and sought-after purses in the world. It must be nice to be Mama Huncho.

Of course, the design of the party was also pretty top-notch, featuring a summery yellow and orange color scheme and balloons spelling out "Mama Huncho."

What do you think of Quavo's birthday gifts for his mom? You can't really do much better than this. After all, one can only have a certain number of cars and homes. Quavo has bought his mom both so now, she's got to swag out with her Birkin bags.