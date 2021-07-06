It seems like everyone who's considered important in the hip-hop world was at Michael Rubin's all-white dress code Fourth of July party. Add Quavo to the list.

From Jay-Z to Jon Bon Jovi, the Atlanta rapper was spotted with seemingly everyone in the music business on Sunday night, and he took to Instagram to show it off to his almost 20 million followers. But before posting highlights from the night, the fit pic he posted prior recalled an iconic lyric for longtime fans of Migos, dating back to the first Culture days.

"Same Color Tee Shirt!" the caption remarks, calling back to the trio's 2017 hit "T-Shirt" in which Quavo takes on the song's catchy chorus. Though Culture III didn't hit #1 in first week album sales – barely being beat out by Polo G's Hall of Fame – the family trio still raked in a hefty 126,000 units moved in album sales. Seems like enough cause for celebration for Quavo, who pulled up to Michael Rubin's party solo, without Offset or Takeoff alongside him.

Party host Michael Rubin commented "Happy to still be alive lol" under Quavo's post, giving some indication as to how the events of the night went for most of its attendees. Videos of Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi, along with many more have gone viral for highlighting the sheer spectacle of the night, which included many powerhouse names in the music industry. Scott was captured vibing to The Weeknd's Trilogy classic "The Party & The After Party" off his House of Balloons mixtape.

Rubin's party seemed like a fun night overall for everyone who attended. Check out the slideshow of Quavo's photos below and let us know which photo is your favorite.