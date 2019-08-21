Quavo Gives An Exclusive Look To The Migos Tour Life In "Virgil" VIsual

Quality Control drops off another visual off of "Control The Streets Vol. 2."

Although we haven't heard a whole lot from the Migos this year, the Quality Control team has been steadily preparing for the release of their second compilation album. On Friday, they came through with the project which includes 36 songs in total including solo cuts from Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset, as well as a few songs by the Migos as a unit. One song, in particular, that's been getting a lot of love is Quavo's single, "Virgil." The rapper released a visual for the song earlier today which gives an exclusive look into the life of Quavo behind the camera. The rapper's visual shows some of the rapper's adventures from his flights on private jets to biking around Amsterdam. The "Virgil" video gives a BTS glimpse to the Migos lives while they're on the road.

Peep the visual below.