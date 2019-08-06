Just like he did last year with the Range Rover, Quavo is back again gifting his mother a brand new vehicle for her birthday. On Tuesday, the Migos frontman took to his IG page to show off the brand new all white Jeep Rubicon he purchased for her today.

The IG clip shows Quavo’s mother singing along to “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder as she stood out the sunroof, while a red bow is tied across the hood. Quavo left the caption, Mama Huncho… “Happy Bday I love You / Til Death My Bestfriend/ U Are the Founder/ No 530 NO Gang I Always Will Reward You For Your Greatness !!!/ Your Only SON!!!! Quavo.”

In addition to Quavo, his nephew TakeOff also sent out a b-day shout out to Mama Huncho on IG today as well. He shared an old throwback pic of her, while leaving a heartfelt caption that read: "Today Is A Special Day & I Need Everyone Who Been Wit Me Since Dia Uno To Go Wish My Nana Aka Mama E Aka Mama Huncho @beautyisme_boo A Happy Birthday." See that post (below).