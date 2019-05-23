Atlanta Hawks rookie point guard Trae Young had a sensational first season in the NBA, averaging 19.1 points, 8.1 assists and 3.7 steals per game en route to becoming a finalist for the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year Award. Young was also a unanimous selection for the All-Rookie First Team along with the player he was traded for on draft night, Luka Doncic.

Although Doncic is expected to take home the ROY hardware next month, Quavo has made it clear where he stands on the matter: "Young Rookie of the Year in MY books!" In celebration of Young's stellar first season, Quavo also hooked up the 20-year old star with a diamond "Ice Trae" chain.

While Quavo has already declared Young the Rookie of the Year, the NBA will officially announce the winner at the third annual NBA Awards on June 24. Shaquille O'Neal has signed on to host the event.

In addition to the ROY Award, the NBA Awards will also include: Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man Award, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Year, Basketball Executive of the Year, Sportsmanship Award, Teammate of the Year, All-Rookie Team, All-Defensive Team, and NBA Cares Community Assist Award.