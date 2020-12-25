We recently reported on Migos-affiliate Quavo copping a brand new whip for his boo Saweetie. Indeed, the rapper gifted his girlfriend of almost three years with a customized Bentley. The icy girl's reaction to the expensive surprise was captured on IG live and demonstrated a gleeful Saweetie, jumping up and down in excitement.

What made the gift even more unique was the customized aspect of it which included the branded words "icy" on the leather seats of the new car. Hence, it is fair to say that Quavo surely knows how to gift the woman he loves with taste and intention.

And now with Christmas Day being upon us, we can correctly assume that the rapper has not forgotten about himself. After all, tis' the season to be giving, and that giving also includes oneself (treat yourself, as is often said). The rapper showcased his Christmas gift on the Gram and revealed Santa has surprised him with a fly new Tesla. The beaming red car is also customized, courtesy of West Coast customs, and can be seen in the video with its shiny new car appeal and its flying doors. Leave it up to Quavo to elevate the eco-friendly car to such an unmatched level of drip. Now, he may roam the streets with conscious awareness of the environment while also flexin' as he usually does.We can expect the rapper to gift himself some more after the release of Culture III.

Merry Christmas to Quavo and family!