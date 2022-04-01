Love is in the air for Quavo—much to his own surprise—when a fan approached him and greeted him with a kiss.

The Migos rapper was spotted out and about earlier this month, and as fans began to come up and greet him and take pictures, one fan had her own way of getting the "Bad and Boujee" artist's attention.

In the clip below, an unsuspecting Quavo is seen behind the wheel of a golf cart with his boys when a young woman seemingly moves closer to him, pecking him on the cheek soon after.

"What she doin'?!," the rapper says while turning to the girl who is recording the interaction.

When the clip went viral on TikTok and other socials, users had conflicting opinions on the interaction.

"To the girl who snuck and kissed Quavo on the cheek Keep your mouth off my f*ckin man !! Lol but fr!," one user wrote.

Another user saw the incident in a more serious light.

"Not a random girl kissed Quavo, y’all really be sexually harassing ppl..if he woulda smacked her ass she would be tryna sue him."

Despite the fan's love towards Quavo, it's unclear if he's currently boo'd up with anyone right now. It was rumored earlier in the year that Quavo had reignited a romantic flame with his ex Karrueche, but the Claws actress soon shut down those allegations.

A stunned Quavo seemed to dismiss the fan's affections, but if this were any other artist, it might not have ended so peacefully.

How would you have reacted if you were Quavo?