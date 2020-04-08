The Migos have fans on the edge of their seats for Culture III but it might be a while until we receive. Quavo recently admitted that the trio is hard at work but the release of the project has been derailed because of COVID-19. They're keeping busy, though. Not just with Culture III but with other ventures as well.



Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Just a day after Offset launched his show on Quibi Skrrt, Quavo's revealed that he's making a major move in transitioning from rapper to music executive. The rapper announced the formal launch of Huncho Records earlier today and revealed a few artists on the roster. Streetbud was the first artist signed to the label and released his project, Back 2 The Lab through Huncho Records/Quality Control Music.

Quavo also introduced two other new artists. The first is 904 ReeBock who'll be making his debut later this week. What's interesting, though, is that Quavo also revealed that he's signed budding Brooklyn drill collective Pop Out Boyz who've been making noise for quite some time. Especially since he collaborated with Pop Smoke, Quavo's clearly staying in tune with the drill scene coming out of Brooklyn right now.

Sharing the label's logo on his Instagram page, he accompanied the post with the label's mission statement. "You Can Rap, Produce, Or Be A Athlete. Be All You Can Be," he wrote.

Peep the posts below.