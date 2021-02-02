As many usher in Black History Month with pride, others are dreading the impending Valentine's Day overhaul. We're weeks away from everyone's manufactured holiday of love, and couples are already coming up with ideas on how they are going to honor their partners. Technically, we're still in the midst of a pandemic, so that may derail desired travel plans, but it's obvious that a little thing like COVID-19 isn't going to stop people from showing out in style.



Quavo and Saweetie are a Rap couple that has been going strong for some time, and the Migos rapper never hesitates in showing love to his "Tap In" queen. On Instagram, Saweetie shared a peek into a surprise she received from her boyfriend that included a beautiful bouquet of red roses. The flower arrangement came fitted with a note from Quavo that reads, "The countdown is on!!! 13 days until Valentine's Day!! Love Quavo."

Saweetie wrote over the Instagram Story post, "Him so cute. Love you @quavohuncho." Last week, Saweetie caught up with Page Six and dished about her growing romance with Quavo, joking that she knew it was true love once he gave her "the last piece of chicken." Check out her post below.



