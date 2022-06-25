Quavo Connects With French Montana For "Montega" Collab, "Drop Top"

French Montana's Montega arrived earlier this weekend, complete with previously released singles such as album opener, "Blue Chills" (on which he rapped about his role in diffusing the beef between his two good friends, Drake and Sean Combs), and "Drive By" with 2022 XXL Freshman inductee Babyface Ray.

Another standout collab on the tracklist comes on title number nine, "Drop Top," which features Migos member Quavo, and is the kind of song you'll want to blast out of your car with the windows down this summer.

"Drop-top coupe and it came with the wings, yeah / Flawless stones and it came in the rings, yeah," Montana sings on the chorus, with adlibs coming in hot from his Atlanta-born pal. "Keep a bad bitch and she came with the team, yeah / I got a lot of money and it came with the dreams, yeah."

Stream the full Montega project here if you haven't already, and check out "Drop Top" featuring Quavo on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

