It seems Soulja Boy has been just about everywhere recently. Ever since making a significant comeback to the mainstream after his track "She Make It Clap" went viral on social media, he's been enjoying the fruits of his return. He's recently been confirmed by Swizz Beatz as one of the next guests to appear on Verzuz alongside Bow Wow.

Ahead of the battle, he and Bow have been exchanging lighthearted shots at each other to build anticipation for the showdown. They've traded shots about different things like their networth, chart success, and hairlines. Being recognized further for his contributions to the culture--although he is quick to remind everyone, he shared a clip of a new interview from Quavo confirming Soulja was responsible for introducing him to Travis Scott.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

"Quavo we got Soulja Boy coming up here next week ima talk shit to him if he was capping, did you really meet Travis Scott at his house or is that cap?" asked the Power 106 host.

"The n*gga ain't lying," responded Quavo. "They say Soulja Boy ain't lying, okay. He's telling the truth, he telling the truth. We was, you know, finna work with Soulja and Travis was just kicking in the corner, I ain't even know who he was I thought he was like, I was like who the f*ck is him, and Soulja was like 'You don't know him? That's Travis Scott' I said 'Swear?' and then it happened," he explained.

As history tells it, Quavo and Travis went on to produce the joint Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho tape under the alias Huncho Jack. Without Soulja's introducing the two, who knows if the world would've ever heard a collaborative project from the duo.



David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Although he often jokes about being a trailblazer, in this case, credit is definitely due.