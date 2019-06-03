The Migos were amongst the many to perform at New York City's Summer Jam this past weekend. While Cardi B made sure to bring out her husband Offset to perform the hit-single "Clout," Quavo surprised the crowd by bringing out his girlfriend Saweetie. Although the two did not perform any of the songs they do have together, such as "Emotional" which featured on Saweetie's debut project, ICY, Quavo understood the move was necessary to support his bae. Saweetie came out smiling and dancing to her head-boppin track "My Type" which sparked a hashtag and challenge since its release. The two have been going strong for some time now and it is great to see them supporting each other like that.

The last we've heard of them, the couple teased the arrival of wedding bells. During the wedding of Quavo's sister, Saweetie was the lucky lady to grasp onto the thrown bouquet of flowers. The rapper shared the moment via his official Instagram and captioned the following: "G U E S S W E N E X T 🤷🏾‍♂️" And perhaps they are, but in the meantime, the two are enjoying eachother. If you enjoy the song My Type, you'll be happy to know Saweetie released the remix video and you can check it out here.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images