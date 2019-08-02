Quavo Assists Veronica Vega On "A Million"

Veroinca Vega has been around for a hot minute, although her career in music hasn't really taken off like that. She's even had some of the biggest artists in the music industry work with her. Last year, she released her single, "Wave" featuring Lil Wayne and Jeremih. Later on in the year, she worked with Trina for the "Pay Me" remix. Now, she links up with Quavo for her new song, "A Million."

Quavo's essentially the go-to hook guy for any pop song that needs a hint of hip-hop to it. The rapper joined forces with Vega for the new single which has an upbeat, breezy, summer vibe to it.

Although Migos dropped a few records this year, there won't be any Culture III this year. But, QC will be dropping Control The Streets Vol. 2 in the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for that.

Quotable Lyrics

Got her so excited now she want it and she ready

Only blue hundreds, that's the only way I spend it

Gotta give you credit, way you move, it ain't no limits

All this money on me, it ain’t nothing cuz she one in a million

