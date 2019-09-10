Antonio Brown successfully forced his way out of Oakland before ever playing a snap for the Raiders, following a tumultuous offseason filled with drama off the field. Not only did Brown get released at his request, but he now gets to join the defending champion New England Patriots, where he'll be catching passes from six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

Critics have blasted AB for the way he went about his business in Oakland this summer, but not everyone is upset with the All Pro receiver. Quavo, for instance, praised Brown for creating an opportunity where he finally was able to choose where he wants to play.

"It's time for players to pick their own destiny," Quavo says. "You gotta be happy with where you're at. You can't just not be happy at an unhappy home." "I think the Patriots will be a good spot for him."

Things certainly appear to be off to a good start in New England, as Brady has already invited AB to crash at his home until he gets settled in. The duo posed for a selfie on instagram last night and Brown was all smiles.

The Patriots cruised to a 33-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 even without Brown in the lineup, so it should be a total bloodbath when the team visits the lousy Miami Dolphins in Week 2.