Fans first heard "GNF" back in 2019 at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, and now the studio version will be available on streaming services this week. The South has collided on this latest single that features Migos, Young Thug, and Scott; and "Give No Fxk" was announced by Quavo on Instagram.



Thugger's So Much Fun dominated upon its release last year and everything Travis Scott touched in 2019 turned to gold. It's been just over two years since Migos' Culture II and the rappers have revealed that Culture III, their fourth studio album, is currently in the works. Back in December 2019, Quavo spoke with Business Insider about the upcoming record.

“I’m excited about the Migos project. We dropping that next year," he revealed. "We haven’t dropped in two years. We haven’t had anything out since 'Pure Water.' I feel like it’s more about Migos that y’all don’t know yet. And I feel like this album is going to be prolific. I feel like this album is going to be the album to do it. And I think it’s Culture III, but I don’t know. I think we may change the chapter.” Are you looking forward to this one?