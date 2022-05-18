Quavo and Takeoff's upcoming collaboration, "Hotel Lobby" is being released on Friday, the Migos rapper's announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Additionally, they shared the artwork for the piece which shows both rappers in a car looking back at the camera in the style of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

"Unc And Phew Presents The Hotel Lobby Friday!" Quavo captioned his post, referencing the fact that he is Takeoff's uncle. Quavo also changed his profile picture to the artwork.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Rich The Kid shared fire emojis in the comments section.

Quavo and Takeoff reportedly teased the track on the Migos Instagram page after their appearance at Kanye West’s Donda 2 premiere event in Miami back in February. Quavo also reportedly shared a snippet on Instagram back in April.

The new track comes almost a year after the two rappers released their latest album as a part of the Migos in Culture III. The album, which features guest appearances from Drake, Cardi B, Polo G, Future, Justin Bieber, Juice Wrld, Pop Smoke, and more, debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200. It sold an estimated total of 130,000 album-equivalent units.

Check out Quavo's Instagram post revealing the artwork for "Hotel Lobby" below.



