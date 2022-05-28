Just last week, fans were wondering if the iconic rap group, Migos, had lost a member. After social media investigators noticed that Offset had unfollowed his group mates, Quavo and Takeoff, supporters came to the conclusion that their work relationship was finished.

Something else that added to their reasoning was the fact that the two artists did a song together, "Hotel Lobby," and Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was not included.

Today (May 28), Quavo, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, and Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, recreated a childhood picture of them and got social media talking once again.

The throwback pic featured the two young relatives wearing oversized graphic t-shirts, baseball caps, and jewelry. On the left, Takeoff is stretching out the chain around his neck as Quavo stands beside him and throws up an upside-down 'A'-- which is the hand sign that stands for Atlanta. To redo the image, the two rappers walked onto the set of a photoshoot and stood beside each other. While they weren't wearing the same clothes, they did perform the same poses.

It was Quavo Huncho who posted it onto his Instagram page for his 21 million followers to see. The 31-year-old captioned it, "When I Say Twin Yea That Be My Brotha We Got The Same Rollie He Matching Me Nah Fr!"

Check out their remix of the pic below.