Quavo & Takeoff Call On Birdman For "Big Stunna"

It's said that these two have a joint project on the horizon and fans are curious what that means for Migos. For months, there have been whispers about upheaval happening behind the scenes, and this week, we learned what has been causing division among the trio. It seems that Offset is suing Quality Control Music in connection with his solo career, and fans watched as the rapper went toe-to-toe with his former label boss, Pierre Thomas.

As Offset rolls out singles like "54321" and his Moneybagg Yo-assisted "CODE,"Quavo and Takeoff are reportedly working on a joint album, Unc & Phew. The pair has previously delivered "Hotel Lobby" and later dropped off "Us vs. Them" with Gucci Mane, and this New Music Friday (August 25), they're back with "Big Stunna." The name alone gives a major hint as to their featured guest: Birdman.

As Quavo and Takeoff prepare for Unc & Phew, stream "Big Stunna" and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

In that demon, I possess, but watch me snatch that motherf*cka

Big Huncho, big stunna, bad b*tch, that's big momma

Big jewelry, big money, big gun, come take something (Brrt)

Walk inside the room, I'm the biggest buck, I am Giannis