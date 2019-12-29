Drake's relationship with Migos goes back some time. Well, everyone knows how far back it goes: to his remix of "Versace" in 2013. Despite Migos already having buzz and talent that would have projected them into fame, Drake is often receives some credit for putting them on the map. Drake and Migos maintained ties throughout the years and they produced another hit with Culture II's "Walk It Talk It".

There still appears to be love between these hip hop heavyweights because Quavo and Takeoff just shared a video of themselves jamming to Drake's new freestyle, "War" while riding in the backseat. Despite "War" only having dropped last Tuesday - appearing on Olivier El-Khatib's EL-KUUMBA TAPE VOL 1 - Takeoff already knows the words. While Quavo doesn't rap along, he shows how much he's feeling Drizzy's bars through hand signals and stank faces.

The stank faces are definitely in order because Drake says some pretty savage things on there. While feigning a UK accent, he references his bodyguard Chubbs beating up producer Detail back in 2014, which is quite scandalous given the fact that Drake had been involved in a dropped lawsuit for that incident. Between "War" and his lengthy RapRadar interview, Drake has been spilling all the beans this week.