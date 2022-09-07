It might be a long time until we see the Migos together again. Over the past few months, break-up rumors have occupied headlines as Quavo and Takeoff unveiled new music without Offset. Songs like "Hotel Lobby," "Us Vs. Them," and most recently, "Big Stunna" ft. Birdman.

The three singles certainly weren't one-off records, and the two have formally announced their joint project this morning. Only Built For Infinity Links -- a play on the title of Raekwon's debut solo album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx -- is expected to drop on October 7th. The trailer previews some new music that sounds influenced by early 2000s East Coast production before Quavo and Takeoff explain the meaning of the title.



Via HNHH

"An infinity link. See, that's the strongest link in the world," Quavo says. "By far stronger than the Cuban," adds Takeoff before Quavo concludes, "It runs in the blood."

So far, they haven't unveiled any features or other details surrounding the project. However, it seems like we might end up with another single or two before the album drops next month.

As for Offset, he's ramped up his efforts ahead of his next solo offering. Though he is facing some issues with Quality Control recently, he did unveil the single, "54321," produced by Baby Keem, and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, "CODE."

We'll keep you posted on any more updates surrounding Quavo and Takeoff's upcoming album, Only Built For Infinity Links. Check the announcement below.