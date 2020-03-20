Migos might be one of the most fashionable set of individuals in the rap game but they've surely faced a lot of issues with stylists over the years. According to Bossip, Quavo and Takeoff are being accused of bailing on a stylist after already acquiring their services. Styling company Luka Lorena claims the two members of the Migos took off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing from high-end brands, completely ignoring their bills and requests for payments.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The stylist allegedly had a deal with Quavo and Takeoff to scoop thousands of dollars worth of clothes and get reimbursed as well as a 20% fee for the service. Quavo allegedly received $19K worth of merch in April 2019 which he paid off. However, a few months later, Quavo was billed for $34K worth of clothes as well as the service fee but ended up getting ghosted. On top of that, Lorena claims Quavo wore one of the pieces during his performance at Rolling Loud.

As for Takeoff, Lorena said she set the rapper up for his mother's wedding. Though he paid for the clothes, she said that he never coughed up the $2K styling fee. Months later, she billed him for another $26K worth of clothes as well as the styling services but never received the payments. Like Quavo, Lorena said that Takeoff was spotted in the threads she got him.

She's accusing the rappers of ghosting her and using "their agents to stonewall and intimidate" the company. She's suing them for breach of contract, conversion and conspiracy to convert property. She wants the invoices paid in its entirety, as well as damages and lawyer fees.