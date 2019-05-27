The most famous Migos couple is obviously Offset and Cardi B. Behind them though are Quavo and Saweetie, who are far more low-key but equally as in love. The couple rarely shows off their love on social media but whenever they do, it's sure to cause a lot of fan reaction. They've been dating for months and these days, it's looking as though they're both ready to take the next step.

As reported by Rap-Up, both Saweetie and Quavo were in attendance at Huncho's sister's wedding in Atlanta this weekend and when the bride threw her bouquet to the crowd, Saweetie ended up catching it. We all know what that means. Quavo actually took to Instagram to share the moment, hinting that the two have already thought about tying the knot. "Guess we next," wrote the Migos spitter. Saweetie backed him up in the comments, giving him a virtual kiss and teasing fans by saying they actually could be getting married soon.

The two rappers are basically inseparable these days. When it comes to collaborations, they've worked on more than a few songs together with the Icy Girl including a few on her latest project. Do you think they would keep their wedding a secret like Cardi and Offset did or would they pull a huge bash?