It was an eventful night in La La Land. Wearing their Sunday Whites, the Los Angeles Lakers absolutely obliterated the Atlanta Hawks in a victory led by LeBron James' impressive scoring output. Featuring a highlight dunk from Danny Green, more incredible defensive plays by Dwight Howard, and an all-around tremendous effort from a team that's proving to be a surefire playoff squad, the game was a fun one to watch. Whenever the Lakers are playing a home game, you can be certain to spot multiple celebrities sitting courtside and last night was no different. With the Atlanta Hawks in town, the Trae Young-led group of young players received some hometown love by people such as 2 Chainz, Quavo, and Offset. Kevin Hart was also seated courtside, appearing near Kobe Bryant, who made a rare appearance.

Leaving Takeoff at home, Migos stars Offset and Quavo took in the spectacle last night, sharing every moment from their fun night out. The two shared updates on their social media profiles, making us all jealous over their Lakers- themed soirée. The first shot came from when the pair of rappers frequented the backstage area, coming across Los Angeles legend Kobe Bryant and taking a picture with the star. They also recognized the greatness of his Showtime successor, LeBron James, getting his autographed jersey after the game. Of course, they could not pass up the opportunity to share some moments with 2 Chainz and Kevin Hart, wishing them well with some group pics.

Looks like two-thirds of the Migos seriously enjoyed themselves last night. The Lakers improved their record to 11-2, making them the team with the best record in the league.