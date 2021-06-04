Back in 2019, Quavo turned heads when it was announced that he would be a brand ambassador for Lids. The reveal came months after Meek Mill acquired a co-ownership stake in the beloved sports apparel store, and the Hip-Hop community has been waiting to see what dope collaborations would arise from their partnership.

"I grew up shopping at Lids, you know what I’m saying?" Quavo told Business Insider after inking a partnership with Lids back in 2019. "Right now, hats have made this run back. Back then, it was snapbacks, then it was fitteds, and then it was snapbacks again. And right now ... I think the fitted caps are making a comeback, and I just feel like it’s the right time to link with Lids."

Years later, Quavo's partnership with Lids has reached new heights, as the Migos rapper is now set to release a limited edition hat dedicated to the Atlanta Braves.

Starting today, June 4, Quavo and Lids will be releasing a special Braves hat that features a vintage-inspired 1995 World Series patch, an icy Quavo Huncho patch, and a classic Braves logo. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Lids x Quavo hat will be available online in limited quantities but only available in-person at select Metro Atlanta Lids shops and others around Georgia, including Lenox Square Mall, Cumberland Mall, and the Mall of Georgia, among others.

As he alluded to in his 2019 interview with Business Insider, Quavo once again reiterates how much his partnership with Lids means to him in the Instagram post featured above, saying, "Since A Kid I Had This Dream! Made The City Proud Wit This One! Huncho Had Plans Ga This One For Us."

Do you need the Quavo x Lids Braves hat in your collection?

