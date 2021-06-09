Migos are well on their way to release their forthcoming project Culture III but the rollout has been rather tame compared to their previous projects. "Straightenin" has been making the rounds but there's been little music to gauge what Migos might be delivering this Friday. While Migos have promised to debut new music during their Kimmel performance on Wednesday, Quavo seems to also be capitalizing off of Kendrick Perkins' recent comments.



Brett Deering/Getty Images

Yesterday, the NBA vet fired shots at Quavo, describing the rapper as having "trash a$$ bars." Perkins admittedly still feels some type of way about Quavo namedropping him on "Fuck 12." Perkins explained that he didn't appreciate the mention before Jose Guapo attempted to squash the beef. Quavo, however, had different plans. The rapper shared a selfie of Perkins with a fist emoji placed right under his chin. "Culture 3 Friday!" Quavo captioned the post.

Perkins responded to Quavo's post earlier today where he continued to diss the Migos' rappers solo career. "Thank God you’re back with the Migos because this photoshop uppercut is as close as you’ll ever get to a hit as a solo artist! Carry on," Perkins tweeted in response to Quavo's post.

In other news, Migos just shared the tracklist to Culture III which includes features from Drake, Polo G, Cardi B, and Future, among others.

Peep Perkins tweet below.