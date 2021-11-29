Lil Baby and Saweetie became the center of dating rumors last week. Reports emerged claiming that Lil Baby dropped a big bag on Saweetie, which he later denied. Regardless, the rumor made for an awkward situation, given that Lil Baby and Saweetie's ex, Quavo, are labelmates on Quality Control. However, it doesn't seem like the Migos rapper would actually mind if the speculation was true, after all.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Last night, Saweetie hit the 'Gram with a "photo dump" which included a photo of her sitting down on the lap of a mystery man. Internet sleuths quickly uncovered that Lil Baby was wearing an identical pair of shoes and similar pants in another photo, prompting further speculation that the My Turn artist and the "Icy Grl" rapper were an item.









Just as fans started to put two-and-two together, others noticed that the rapper took down the tweets from a few days ago where he stated, "Baby not dating NO ONE!!"





Saweetie and Lil Baby quickly became top trends on Twitter, along with Quavo and Jayda Cheaves, the mother of Lil Baby's youngest son, who both reacted to the potential rumors that their exes might've linked up. "Ain't tripping we can swap it out #QCTheLabel," he wrote on his IG story.





On a far more subtle note, TheShadeRoom took notice that Jayda also liked Quavo's post, as well. Then, Jayda took to her Instagram Story where she shared a screenshot of her name on the trending page on Twitter. "I ain't even do [nun]," she wrote.









While the memes began pouring in, and social media chimed in on the entire situation, Lil Baby seemingly accused Saweetie of using him for clout. "B*tches really be weird!!" He tweeted. "If you want clout use BABY," he added in a separate tweet. Saweetie also removed the post from Instagram after fans flooded her fans with comments about Lil Baby.







