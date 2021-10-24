Last night, boxing fans watched Shakur Stevenson and Jamel Herring duke it out at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Prior to the big event, the fighters were walked out by two very talented rappers – Quavo and Jadakiss.

The Migos star performed “Straightenin” alongside his group mates during Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul’s fight back in June. For this appearance, Q pulled out the same track, this time offering up a solo performance while walking alongside a confident looking Stevenson.

After watching Quavo, some viewers hopped on Twitter to troll his performance, saying that he “half-assed his way to the ring” and “forgot to rap.” Jadakiss, on the other hand, received massive praise for his medley of “The Champ Is Here” and “We Gon’ Make It.”

“Big-time pop from the ATL crowd for rap legend Jadakiss rapping the champ Jamel Herring to the ring,” Mike Coppinger tweeted on Saturday night. “Well, Jamal Herring won the ring walk by a landslide with Mr. #VERZUZ himself Jadakiss! I’m sure Atlanta and the young hip-hop dudes disagree,” another Twitter user wrote.

After Jadakiss and Herring dominated the “first round,” the real fighting began, and Stevenson was able to really shine. He won thanks to a TKO in the 10th round, earning him the title of WBO’s junior lightweight champion. As Hip Hop DX notes, he now has an undefeated record of 17-0.

Elsewhere in the arena, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, was seen chatting with Jadakiss, and Just Mercy actor Michael B. Jordan was also in the building.

See some of the best Twitter reactions to Quavo and Jadakiss’ performances at last night’s fight below.

