What better way to unite members of the hip-hop community than under the common ground of basketball. The two have long gone hand-in-hand, and Bleacher Report brought hip-hop fans a step closer to seeing the two world's full collide in their Open Run two-on-two match on Saturday (March 6). The match saw Quavo and Lil Baby teamed up against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, with the Migos' member and 'What's Poppin'" artist ultimately claiming victory.

The basketball game, presented by Modelo Beer, ended with a score of 21-7, with 2 Chainz andLil Baby suffering defeat last night. Quavo was the undisputed all-star of the night, scoring 17 points, 14 rebounds, and four blocks. This isn't too surprising coming from the 29-year-old Georgia native who was named MVP of the 2018 Celebrity All-Star Game.

“Those are four good guys on one court – that’s gonna be fire,” Quavo told Billboard earlier this week about the game. “We the best two that’s gon’ win. You know anyone with me is going to win. Let’s get it. I hope they bring their A-game.”

Harlow was confident in his pairing with Quavo. “Well, I didn’t choose my teammate, but I got to say, I’m very happy with who I got,” he told Uproxx ahead of the game. “Out of the three other players, that would be my number one choice because he brings something to the game, based on everything I’ve seen on YouTube, that I don’t bring to the game. He’s a shooter, he seemed like a ball handler. I like his confidence on the court and I think I’m going to be complimenting him perfectly with my game and some of my grit. And I’m going to let him cut."

As the winners, Quavo and Harlow will be receiving a cash prize of $500,000 plus Bleacher's Report has pledged to donate another $500,000 to HBCUs of their choice. Check out some reactions to the star-studded game below.