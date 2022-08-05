Quavo & Glorilla Join Duke Deuce On "JUST SAY THAT (Remix)"

Memphis' own Crunkstar, Duke Deuce, is fresh off of the release of his debut album. Nearly two months after unveiling his latest body of work, he returned with the official remix of his single, "Just Say That" ft. GloRilla. This time, he links up with fellow Quality Control labelmate, Quavo. "Just Say That" marks a return to form for the Migos frontman as he comes through with a stellar addition and matches the infectious energy of Duke Deuce.

The release of the "Just Say That" remix could be a sign that Duke Deuce is preparing to follow up Crunkstar with a deluxe edition. However, we're still excited to hear more music from the Memphis rapper soon.

Check out the remix of "Just Say That" with Quavo below.

Quotable Lyrics

What you lookin' at? These bullets easy to catch

Ain't no pitty pat, young n***as ain't goin' tit for tat

If they dump at Duke, if they dump at me, we gon' spray back

Want the Huncho back on bullshit? Then n***a, just say that

