Quavo & Bluff City Join Jacquees For "All You Need"

Jacquees has asserted himself as the King of R&B on his new album. The young Georgia singer serenades his way through several singles, but none hit as smooth as "All You Need." The relaxing and sensual single features the group Bluff City as well as Migos member Quavo. A deafening bassline lays the backdrop for spacey synths to reverberate behind Jacquees' melodies.

The King of R&B, Quavo, and Bluff City break down their reasoning behind being everything the lady of their dream needs. Quavo rattles off some airy autotuned bars that mesh well with the instrumental and is a standout moment on the single. Although this may not be Jacquees' strongest chorus, it's still addicting to the point of being stuck in your head after just a few spins.

Quotable Lyrics

You can find me somewhere in the spot on a mission (A mission, mission)

You can find me in the spot lookin' for me a missus (A missus, missus)

I got eyes locked on this brown-tone, sexy, well-known woman (Rich girl), woman

She got a vibe and I can't miss it (Miss it)

I wanna put it down on this mission (This mission)

I wonder, will she go there with me? (With me)

I'm MJ with my shot, twenty-three (Twenty-three)