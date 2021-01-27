Though the world of professional sports has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, many leagues have found ways of making things work, oftentimes through stringent safety protocols. And while it has undoubtedly been a challenging process for the athletes, it has been admittedly comforting to see sports like basketball, football, and hockey once again taking place. And though fans are yet to be allowed into many arenas, it would appear that nine NBA teams have been implementing a gradual return to normalcy, albeit a limited one.

Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Being two of the rap game's most luxurious figures, it's no surprise to see that 2 Chainz and Quavo were among the first in attendance, having returned to the courtside to catch the Atlanta Hawks defeat the Los Angeles Clippers 108-99. Both artists shared a picture on their respective Instagram pages, reminding the masses that being a prominent rap superstar has many benefits. Of course, neither Tity nor Quavo are strangers to courtside living, having been frequent attendees to many local Hawks games.

It's certainly refreshing to see a few familiar faces actually attending a live basketball game, a reminder of the return to normalcy that seems to be ever out of reach. For now, there may only be a handful of people in attendance; by this time next year, however, who knows what we'll be seeing? Check out 2 Chainz and Quavo sitting courtside below, and sound off if you're dreaming of catching a full and -- more importantly -- safe arena once again.