The comparisons between Quavo and Jacquees reached new heights this week. A video of the R&B singer dancing on stage surfaced, prompting everyone, including Quavo's labelmates, to clown the Migos' member for their uncanny resemblance.Lil Yachty was among the first to publicize the comparison, tweeting, "Quavo ass be trippin… lol."



Of course, this caused Quavo's name to start trending on Twitter while people began chiming in with their own jokes about Jacquees dance moves. Quavo's been rather silent in the past few days. However, his leap into the world of TikTok began with an address of the video. The rapper shared a video of himself on top of a car while shooting a new music video with a line-up of women twerking in front of him. Though he didn't make any direct mention of Jacquees, he made it abundantly clear that we won't be seeing much choreography from the Migos anytime soon in the video posted as an Instagram Reel. "This The Only Dancing Huncho Do! Make Ya Girl Strub Tha Grizzound!!! And Btw I’m On Tik Tok Now," he wrote.

The FreakNik-themed music video was being shot for an upcoming collaboration with Yung Miami and Quavo titled, "Scrub The Ground." Quavo recently mentioned that he would be following up the release of Migos' Culture III with a brand new solo album. The rapper released his debut solo project, Quavo Huncho in 2018, at the height of Migos-Mania.

Check out Quavo's response to the Jacquees memes below.