Through his collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quando Rondo has become one of the fastest rising young rappers in the game. He's currently signed to Atlantic and YoungBoy and he found himself in the news because of his riff with NLE Choppa. The two were reportedly involved in a physical altercation, which was captured on video. Quando Rondo, who hails from Georgia, might think he's being targeted by Choppa and his partners because the artist let out a shocking tweet the other day, saying that he feels he won't be around for much longer.

Rondo took to social media to let his fans know that he thinks something terrible will soon happen to him. He doesn't get into the specifics but something is making him severely anxious these days. "I Gotta Strong Feeling Ima Probably End Up Dead," wrote the rapper before a slew of fans rushed to his comments to comfort him. Some people pointed out that everybody ends their journey in a casket, which Rondo co-signed. Others wished him well, urging not to think like that because he's supposed to be the one keeping his fans motivated.

Hopefully, Quando Rondo finds himself out of this slump so he can continue rising upwards and becoming one of the strongest young rappers out there.