Quando Rondo Unveils His New Single "Six-0 Business"

It has been a wild few days within the Never Broke Again camp. While camped out in Utah, NBA Youngboy went on a scathing tirade with the release of "I Hate NBA Yougboy." The rapper took aim at the streaming giants, Lil Durk, and practically everyone else associated with the Chicago rapper, including Gucci Mane and Lil Baby. However, the other members of the NBA camp are keeping the momentum up, including Quando Rondo. The rapper slid through on Wednesday with the release of his latest single, "Six-0 Business." The rapper's latest offering finds him delivering a fiery banger, weaving in his aggressive delivery with melodic ad-libs.

Quando Rondo released his last project, Still Taking Risks in 2021.

Check his latest single, "Six-0 Business" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Ride around with that static

Chrome Hearts, big ratchet

Money on your dome boy, my homeboy so savage

Kick yo door, the .57 came with a red dot

I'm smokin' dope, I let my body feelin' just like AI