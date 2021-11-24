mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Unveils His Latest Single "The Realest"

Aron A.
November 24, 2021 17:02
Quando Rondo's in his heartbreak bag on "The Realest."


The Never Broke Again crew is going hard this week. With the release of their new compilation project on Friday, it looks like Quando Rondo is keeping the momentum high. This week, he shared his latest single, "The Realest." Tapping into the pain-fueled melodies that became his signature sound over time, he dives into melancholic guitar-driven production with reflections of heartbreak and love. 

Quando Rondo came through with his latest album, Still Taking Risks earlier this year which included the infamous, "End Of Story" single. However, he hasn't stopped unveiling new music since then, delivering a bank of loose singles on his YouTube page and streaming platforms. It wouldn't be shocking if he ended up delivering a new project in the final weeks of 2021.

Check out his latest song below.

Quotable Lyrics
It's been so long, I can say I'm finally numb to the pain
My head's so gone, I'm fucked up 'bout you girl, I'm goin' insane
I'm focused on the bad attractions, I wonder if you feel the same

Quando Rondo
