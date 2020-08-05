Quando Rondo Tells His Life Story On New Video Single

Quando Rondo has been making lots of noise out of Georgia, dropping off his QPac album earlier this year and easing us into the release of his new mixtape. With a couple of songs out from the forthcoming Diary Of A Lost Child, Q has just come through with yet another banger to get us hyped.

Dropping the video for his new single "My Life Story" today, Quando Rondo follows up the momentum he started with his new song "Depression." As always, the rapper gets deep in his emotions to pull out this track. flowing smoothly over a chilling beat.

Truly on a hot streak, we can't wait to hear more about Diary Of A Lost Child, the project on the way from the 21-year-old.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had a dream about my killer just the night before

Hate to face the fact that love don't live here, they knife to my throat

I used to call you my lil' bro, you went and broke the code

Guess I'm just a flower in the garden that won't never grow

Heart been so broke so many times, come meet me at the crossroad

5150, I was taught to scribe and stick to my oath

Fifty-fifty I split the pardon and they still come back for more

Just like Ricky, hit me with backshots and left me all on my own