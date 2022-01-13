mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Stays Consistent On "Dead Wrong"

Alex Zidel
January 13, 2022 10:15
269 Views
20
1
Quando Rondo LLC./Never Broke Again/Atlantic RecordsQuando Rondo LLC./Never Broke Again/Atlantic Records
Quando Rondo LLC./Never Broke Again/Atlantic Records

Dead Wrong
Quando Rondo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Quando Rondo reps his blue flag on the new single "Dead Wrong."


YoungBoy Never Broke Again stoked the fire with the release of his new single, "Bring The Hook," on Wednesday (January 12). On the same day, affiliated rapper Quando Rondo also shared a new song, called "Dead Wrong." 

While "Dead Wrong" may not be as explicit as "Bring The Hook," Quando Rondo gets menacing and offers up thousands of dollars for somebody's dreadlocks on the record. Many of his lyrics directly reference violent activity, including shootings, murders, and similar crimes. He does not mention O-Block, contrary to YoungBoy's approach on "Bring The Hook."

Quando has remained consistent over the last few months, continually sharing new music videos for his fans to enjoy. Check out "Dead Wrong" below.


Quotable Lyrics:

They say, "You dead wrong"
I just left the grave from seeing Ralphie, kissed his headstone
I be in a rush, call me blue monster, Sonic Hedgehog
I just got a Glock, came in from Russia, need a red dot
Put him to sleep just like some Wock' or Robitussin, need his dreadlocks

Quando Rondo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  269
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Quando Rondo new music new song crip
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Quando Rondo Stays Consistent On "Dead Wrong"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject