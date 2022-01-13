Quando Rondo Stays Consistent On "Dead Wrong"

YoungBoy Never Broke Again stoked the fire with the release of his new single, "Bring The Hook," on Wednesday (January 12). On the same day, affiliated rapper Quando Rondo also shared a new song, called "Dead Wrong."

While "Dead Wrong" may not be as explicit as "Bring The Hook," Quando Rondo gets menacing and offers up thousands of dollars for somebody's dreadlocks on the record. Many of his lyrics directly reference violent activity, including shootings, murders, and similar crimes. He does not mention O-Block, contrary to YoungBoy's approach on "Bring The Hook."

Quando has remained consistent over the last few months, continually sharing new music videos for his fans to enjoy. Check out "Dead Wrong" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They say, "You dead wrong"

I just left the grave from seeing Ralphie, kissed his headstone

I be in a rush, call me blue monster, Sonic Hedgehog

I just got a Glock, came in from Russia, need a red dot

Put him to sleep just like some Wock' or Robitussin, need his dreadlocks