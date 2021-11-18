Quando Rondo has issued a warning to those around him that it's about to get slimy, and he thinks that something drastic could happen to him in the coming weeks.

The Savannah, Georgia-based rapper has had a tumultuous year following his involvement in King Von's fatal shooting in November 2020. The rapper had an altercation with Von moments before one of his entourage members shot the OTF representative, killing him. Since then, Quando has been on the defensive with fans, who are furious about Von's death.

With the upcoming Never Broke Again compilation album releasing on Thursday evening featuring Quando Rondo, the rapper sent off a few troubling messages on Twitter, warning people that he believes he's either going to get killed in the coming weeks, or he'll kill somebody.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"Ima Either Get Killed Or Ima Kill Somebody So Everybody In My Environment Better Be With Me Or It’s Gone Happen To Them," wrote Quando on Thursday afternoon. "I Done Rode For Everybody And Ain’t Nobody Roccin With Me Shit about To Get Slimey I’m Telling You WatCh. I Can C Somebody Round Me Lul Homie Killing me."

He followed up the posts with one about his daughter, saying, "I ain’t seen my daughter in weeks [sad face emoji] I guess this shit bout money."

Hopefully, Quando is simply being dramatic but these tweets are very troubling, and they have his fans worried for his safety. Keep Quando in your prayers.



Screenshots via @quando_rondo on Twitter