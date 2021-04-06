Big U recently called out Quando Rondo during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, claiming that the Georgia-based rapper contacted him for help before declining the favor. Fans speculated that Quando was seeking protection and security from the former Crips leader, but he denied that much in a response video. A few weeks have gone by since their feud first kicked off but it looks like they were able to put aside their differences, linking up for a quick picture together on Instagram.

"Checc," wrote Quando as his caption, sharing a photo of himself with Big U. Their conversation appears to have been set up by Worldstar, considering the heavy branding in the shot. After the dramatic back-and-forth between Quando and Big U, it's nice to see them back on good terms.

In other Quando Rondo-related news, the rapper recently performed as part of a virtual show, where many fans believe that he took a shot at the late King Von. Quando and Von got into a physical altercation minutes before fatal shots were fired at the Chicago rapper. Quando said this at the show: "He got caught without that pole and now that b*tch as n***a gone... I’ll piss on his grave!"

Lul Tim, the man accused of killing King Von, was released from jail on bond conditions. He's been riding around the city, flaunting his freedom on social media.

What do you think of Big U linking up with Quando Rondo?