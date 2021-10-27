Quando Rondo Makes Each Moment Count On "Time Spent"

Quando Rondo's musical output hasn't been slacking this year. Even after kicking off the year with Still Taking Risks, he's unveiled numerous singles on what feels like a weekly basis. Less than a week ago, the rapper released his single, "Real Steppa" -- an aggressive banger that finds Quando roaring through smooth, Southern production.

Now, the rapper's slowing down the pace with the release of his latest offering, "Time Spent." On his latest record, Quando pulls back the aggression and wears his heart on his sleeve as he details loyalty and the loss of friends and family members over the years.

With the recent spree of singles Quando's dropped, it looks like a deluxe edition of Still Taking Risks could be in the pipeline for this year.

Quotable Lyrics

I spill my blood, sweat, and tears on this rag, I had to rang it out

Tippy toe before he go back in, shit, he gon' bang it out

Kill or be killed, the last n**ga try it, shit, he stankin' out

We hit their block up with the switches, ain't no hangin' out

