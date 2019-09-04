mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Is Back With "Couldn't Beat The Odds"

Aron A.
September 04, 2019 16:20
Couldn't Beat The Odds
Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo is back with another one.


Quando Rondo hasn't slacked one bit this year. The rapper's continued to keep the streets on lock with every single song he's dropped. The rapper came through earlier today with his single, "Couldn't Beat The Odds." Over melancholic production, he seemingly elaborates on the shocking tweet he sent out in June where he wrote, "I Gotta Strong Feeling Ima Probably End Up Dead." On "Couldn't Beat The Odds," the rapper details how the street life is inescapable for him, even with a budding rap career on the line, and the systemic oppression that young black man face that statistically puts them at a disadvantage of making it out of the hood. Rondo delivers this narrative from a first-person perspective as its happening while at moments, detailing life from a larger perspective.

Quotable Lyrics
I fucked that bitch to get a nut
She fucked that boy and fell in love
I sip that lean from day to night
I live my life doin' these drugs
We don't get tall like Elvis Presley
I'mma rock out with my thugs
I told that boy he best not test me
Til we glock out in the clubs

