Quando Rondo Gives Nicki Minaj A Shout Out On New Single "i8"

Quando Rondo is on a roll. Three weeks since he dropped single "Now or Never," the Savannah GA rapper returns with his latest, "i8."

Following the death of King Von, Quando faced a lot of backlash for his close proximity to the incident. Since then, he has been outspoken on his side of the story and has clarified that he and King Von had no beef before Von was shot and killed. The rapper has been in the limelight for months over this controversy and has shared his concerns on its impact on his career.

Still, Quando Rondo decided to take on the moment by dropping his mixtape Still Taking Risks in May, and has continued to push out singles since, as if to show critics that he's unaffected by all of this, and evidently, still making music.

His newest single proves that it's business as usual, with Quando throwing out references to Nicki Minaj and Cardi B over an infectious beat. Check out the music video for the song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Man, I need me a baddie like Nicki Minaj

Come put that p*ssy on me

I need me a Cardi, without the B, you know I'm C'ed out

Whole Lotta Red, no Playboi Carti, leave his corner