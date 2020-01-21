Quando Rondo Gets Added To Remix Of Skooly & NoCap's "How I Feel"

In October, Skooly and NoCap dropped their collaboration, "How I Feel". It now seems the song is being repackaged as a single for 2 Chainz's T.R.U. University label's forthcoming compilation album, NO FACE NO CASE. The remix of "How I Feel" is now available on streaming services with "T.R.U. & Skooly" listed as its lead artists. Skooly also teamed up with 2 Chainz for another one of the project's singles, "Virgil Discount", which dropped two weeks ago. The whole album is scheduled to arrive next month.

NO FACE NO CASE is all about putting on up-and-coming artists, so placing NoCap and Quando Rondo alongside Skooly is definitely a smart move. All three of them have been hustling recently to make names for themselves and their labor is bearing fruits. Quando Rondo kicked off 2020 by sharing his debut album, QPac. Unfortunately, NoCap has been behind bars since the beginning of the decade, but before that, he was enjoying recognition for his 2019 project, Hood Dictionary.

Quotable Lyrics

The trenches wanna know how I made it out

Like how you turn nothing to something?

I don't fuck with them n****s, no slavery

If you want a feature, you know you gon' pay the fee