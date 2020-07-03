mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Drops Off New Single "Depression"

Mitch Findlay
July 03, 2020 11:22
Quando Rondo puts his heart on the line with emotional new single "Depression."


Quando Rondo remains an exciting young rapper to watch, especially as he continues to pen emotional street bangers like his latest drop "Depression." Off the bat, the title makes it clear that we're in for a rough ride, and Quano wastes little time in setting the tone. "Bank account on overload but I'm still broken spirit," he admits. "Depression what he suffer from, same words from Doctor Henry." As the track progresses, Rondo's confessions get deeper, highlighting his self-destructive coping mechanisms and crippling paranoia.

While it's not always easy hearing a rapper spill their pain on wax, it certainly enhances Rondo's reputation as a straight shooter, one who isn't afraid to express vulnerability. He also happens to have a strong ear for beat-selection, pairing his reflection over a melancholic instrumental from Adamslides and JCOnDaBeat. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- do you think Quando Rondo is one of the best new artists in the game? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

When I was locked in juvenile and called they phone, them folks ignored me
But now they all suitcase ready every time the plane gettin' boarded
Who all on Instagram flexing, can't even sing or popping no money
It ain't no love inside my section to the point where it ain't funny

