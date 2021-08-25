Quando Rondo Drops Off His Latest Single "Now Or Never"

Quando Rondo has been at the center of controversy over the past year and some change but he's only used the infamy to keep pushing out new music. Though he's opted to largely release loose singles on YouTube, the rapper's still racking up millions of view per video. Even if he might not have won over the court of public opinion, there's still a loyal fanbase readily waiting for the rapper to drop off new heat.

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Now Or Never." On his new single, he flexes both his snapping flow, and emotional harmonies and details the hardships of losing loved ones, trust issues, and coping with the stress in his life.

Check out the latest offering from Quando Rondo below.

Quotable Lyrics

I made it out without a box and a grave

Somehow that still don't matter

This codeine stuck inside my bladder

Acting like I've been hustling backwards