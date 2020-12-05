mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Drops Off "Before My Time Is Up"

Aron A.
December 05, 2020 12:44
563 Views
01
4
CoverCover

Before My Time Is Up
Quando Rondo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Quando Rondo drops off his latest project, "Before My Time Is Up."


The murder of King Von has not stopped Quando Rondo from moving differently. In fact, in the wake of the Chicago rapper's death, he has continued to release a ton of music including "End Of Story" which explains his side of the story. And while he's rolled out new singles in the weeks that followed, he's back with a brand new project titled, Before My Time Is Up. The rapper's latest project includes 10 songs in total with no guest appearances.

Check out the tracklist for Quando Rondo's brand new project, Before My Time Is Up and press play below. 

  1. New Suppressor
  2. Ima Fuck Her Good
  3. Rolls Royce Umbrella
  4. All I Know
  5. My Killer Comin
  6. Cuban Cigar Talk
  7. Sacrificed It All
  8. Reminiscing 
  9. Out Da Trap
  10. Roll Up
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Quando Rondo Drops Off "Before My Time Is Up"
01
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject