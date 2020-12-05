Quando Rondo Drops Off "Before My Time Is Up"

The murder of King Von has not stopped Quando Rondo from moving differently. In fact, in the wake of the Chicago rapper's death, he has continued to release a ton of music including "End Of Story" which explains his side of the story. And while he's rolled out new singles in the weeks that followed, he's back with a brand new project titled, Before My Time Is Up. The rapper's latest project includes 10 songs in total with no guest appearances.

