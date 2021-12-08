mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Does Nothing But "Shine"

Aron A.
December 08, 2021 15:01
Quando Rondo shares his latest single, "Shine."


Through the trials and tribulations of the past year, Quando Rondo hasn't allowed public narratives or drama to affect his musical output. The rapper has been on a spree this year as the most prolific member of the Never Broke Again crew. Practically every week, he's shared a brand new single, even after releasing Still Taking Risks earlier this year.

The rapper continues his roll with his latest offering, "Shine." On his new record, Quando Rondo compares the copious amounts of diamonds he rocks to his popularity and success, after making it out of the rough environment he grew up in.

The latest from Quando comes days after he dropped off "JOG Blueprint."

Check out Quando Rondo's new single, "Shine" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I fuck with lil' shawty
Say she goin' to school to be a doctor
And I die before you make it
Promise you won't forget what I taught ya

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
