Quando Rondo Delivers Piano-Laden "1999"

Following his debut album, QPac, back in January, Quando Rondo has consistently stayed releasing singles. The Savannah, Georgia native follows up "Depression" with another loosie, that may find a home eventually, titled "1999." The year happens to be Quando's birth year, thus signalizing the number's importance.

The song finds Quando is in his usual element. He's got a piano-ballad-meets-trap beat, with his raspy sing-song vocals crooning about his early life and the troubles he's seen. The visual appears to have been shot in the eternally sunny California rather than his native GA, while Quando not only shows off his designer clothing but stacks of cash, showing fans just how much his life changed since 1999-- sentiments he also echoes through out the record too.

The record isn't available on streaming services, you'll have to keep it to either Soundcloud or YouTube for now. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotabe Lyrics

That Juvenile, That Boosie Boo

That back in 1999

Shake, shake the block

We up them glizzies

We bout to lay em all down