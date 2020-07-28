mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Quando Rondo Delivers Piano-Laden "1999"

Rose Lilah
July 28, 2020 16:12
Quando Rondo/YouTube

1999
Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo drops off a new music video/song for "1999."


Following his debut album, QPac, back in January, Quando Rondo has consistently stayed releasing singles. The Savannah, Georgia native follows up "Depression" with another loosie, that may find a home eventually, titled "1999." The year happens to be Quando's birth year, thus signalizing the number's importance.

The song finds Quando is in his usual element. He's got a piano-ballad-meets-trap beat, with his raspy sing-song vocals crooning about his early life and the troubles he's seen. The visual appears to have been shot in the eternally sunny California rather than his native GA, while Quando not only shows off his designer clothing but stacks of cash, showing fans just how much his life changed since 1999-- sentiments he also echoes through out the record too.

The record isn't available on streaming services, you'll have to keep it to either Soundcloud or YouTube for now. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotabe Lyrics

That Juvenile, That Boosie Boo
That back in 1999 
Shake, shake the block
We up them glizzies
We bout to lay em all down

Quando Rondo
Quando Rondo new music
SONGS Quando Rondo Delivers Piano-Laden "1999"
